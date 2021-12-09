Ho Wong confirms its opening date as we get our first look inside the restaurant in Glasgow.

Ho Wong, a Glasgow restaurant, confirms its opening date as we get our first look inside.

Ho Wong is back in business, with a stunning new look on the corner of Waterloo and West Campbell Street, and diners are looking forward to popular dishes like satay, spicy squid, and crispy chicken.

Ho Wong, a legendary Glasgow restaurant, is reopening next week, and we’ve had a sneak peek inside.

In June 2019, Glaswegians were left heartbroken when the city centre institution was forced to close its doors, paving the way for a multi-million pound office development on York Street, where the much-loved Chinese had stood since 1986.

However, the team announced in June that they will be back, better than ever, in a newly fitted restaurant only a short distance from its previous location.

Ho Wong, which is now located on the corner of Waterloo and West Campbell Streets, will reopen on Monday, December 13th, from noon to 2:30pm, with a dragon parade at 5pm to commemorate the occasion.

The restaurant may have a new look, but the Chung family promises that all of the old favorites will return to the menu.

“The most popular dishes were Cantonese-style beef fillets, anything salt and pepper, spicy squid, salt and pepper rib, chicken satay, and crispy chicken with spicy honey sauce,” said Tony, the restaurant’s co-owner.

“We use the highest quality ingredients, the best sauces, and the most expensive sauces in the Ho Wong.”

We only use the best equipment at Ho Wong.

“Everything is freshly purchased and prepared.”

“I was saying at the time that it’s finished,” Tony, who runs the restaurant with his brother and business partner Jaymes, said he was “heartbroken” over the closure and recalls many diners “in tears” on closing day.

I’m no longer a young boy; I’m approaching 70!”

The Ho Wong family, on the other hand, has a special place in the hearts of Glasgow diners; when the restaurant’s owner came in to say his goodbyes for the last time in June 2019, he received a standing ovation.

“Tony couldn’t face it,” Jim continued.

He did not show up.

His brother, Jaymes, called him and said, “You’ve got to come in.”

“As soon as he walked in, everyone stood up and began clapping.”

He was crying uncontrollably.

That was a plus.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.