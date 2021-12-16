Hobby Lobby has increased their minimum wage to (dollar)18.50 per hour.

Hobby Lobby’s minimum wage is being raised.

Starting in January, the minimum wage for full-time workers will rise from (dollar)17 to (dollar)18.50.

Hobby Lobby’s founder and CEO, David Green, said, “We have a long track record of taking care of our employees.”

“In 1998, we decided to close our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week to give our employees time to rest, worship, and spend time with their families.”

We’ve also worked hard over the years to offer the best pay and benefits in the industry, which has allowed us to attract and retain an exceptional group of associates to serve our loyal customers.”

The chain has raised its minimum wage 12 times in the last 13 years.

According to the company, it was one of the first retailers to set a nationwide minimum hourly wage above the federal rate of (dollar)7.25 per hour, which it has maintained since 2009.

Hobby Lobby raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to (dollar)15 in 2014, a move that has been replicated by other major retailers looking to hire and retain employees.

Hobby Lobby is a chain of 956 retail stores in the United States that was founded in 1972.