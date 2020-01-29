Hoffenheim, Leverkusen get 3-0 wins in Bundesliga

BERLIN, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Werder Bremen suffered their 10th defeat of the season after losing 3-0 to Hoffenheim and Bayer Leverkusen increased Fortuna Dusseldorf’s relegation worries following a 3-0 win at home in the closer of the 19th round in Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bremen were the more active team but the own goal from Davy Klaassen helped Hoffenheim to snatch all three points on the road.

The “Green-Whites” took control from the kick off but had to wait until the 13th minutes to get their first chance on target as Kevin Vogt headed just wide.

Hoffenheim’s best chance came with a misplaced pass from Klaassen but Andrej Kramaric rattled only the side netting despite a promising opportunity.

For the remainder of the first half chances were a rare occurrence at both ends of the pitch hence both teams had to take a goalless draw into the half-time.

Hoffenheim grabbed the better start into the second half and opened the scoring with great assistance of Klaassen who cleared a corner into the wrong goal with 65 minutes played.

Bremen tried to respond but Hoffenheim focussed on counter attacks and caught the hosts flat-footed as Christoph Baumgartner finished off a fast break with his back heel to put the result beyond doubt in the 79th minute.

The visitors however were not done with the scoring and added a third goal to their lead through Sargis Adamyan four minutes later.

With the result, Hoffenheim climbed onto the 7th place while Bremen remains stuck on the 16th position, which is a relegation play-off spot.

Elsewhere, wasteful Bayer Leverkusen were able to down resilient Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-0 in front of home crowd.

Dusseldorf staged a courageous performance in the first half but Kai Havertz’ header opened the scoring for Leverkusen before the break.

After the half-time both sides continued to exchange offensive actions but Leverkusen needed a number of chances before they doubled the lead through Lars Bender, who poked home a corner to the far post in the 79th minute.

The “Werkself” remained on the front foot and got a late foul play penalty awarded. Substitute Lucas Alario stepped up and converted the penalty to wrap up all three points.

The victory moves Leverkusen to the 5th place whereas Dusseldorf slip to bottom.