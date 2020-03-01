Holby City fans left cringing as Essie and Sacha drop raunchy sex bombshell

Holby City favourites Essie Harrison (Kaye Wragg) and Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) became official in recent scenes – and took their relationship to the next level tonight

Holby City ‘s Essie Harrison (Kaye Wragg) and Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) confessed their love to one another last week in heartwarming scenes.

But tonight’s episode the sweethearts showed a different side to their relationship, as they hinted at their bedroom antics.

Cuddling outside the hospital, head doc Sacha remarked: “So last night was…”

With a cheeky glint in her eye, Essie responded: “And this morning!”

Unable to keep their hands off each other, a hospital patient remarked: “You two aren’t at it again, are you?”

Over on Twitter, it was clear the saucy exchange hadn’t escaped viewers’ attention, as they took to their keyboards to air their views.

One said: “Looks like Sacha and Essie had a good night…”

A second added: “I thought for a moment Sacha and Essie got a bit frisky overnight.”

And a third chimed: “‘Last night was… and this morning’ Oooh Sacha and Essie!”

Ben Sherwood (Charlie Condou) was left stricken when he realised Essie had moved on so quickly, following last week’s rejected marriage proposal.

Trying to explain herself, Essie said: “When you came into my life it was magic, it was all I ever wanted.

“Life hasn’t been kind to me, but I got through it all because Sacha was there.”

Unfortunately, Ben took the news badly, yelling: “I love you! I respected you enough to bow out gracefully.”

Later, he got his revenge by telling Dominic Copeland (David Ames) that Essie was an illegitimate mother to baby Ilsa.

Could Essie’s future as a mum be in jeopardy?

Holby City airs on Wednesdays at 8pm on BBC One.