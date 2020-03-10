‘Hold on to your people’: Prime Minister begs companies not to fire workers due to coronavirus

The Prime Minister is pleading with Australia’s biggest companies to avoid retrenching their workers as coronavirus hammers the economy.

Scott Morrison asked bosses: ‘Hold on to your people.’

He also said coronavirus could be worse than the Global Financial Crisis of more than a decade ago, with Australia now even more reliant on China for exports.

‘The Global Financial Crisis was centred in the north Atlantic… this crisis is much closer to home,’ he told The Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney on Tuesday.

Mr Morrison begged employers to be kind to their staff as his government prepared to unveil a $10billion economic stimulus package that is set to include one-off payments to pensioners and Newstart unemployment recipients.

Small business operators are also set to receive sweeteners to keep staff employed during these uncertain times.

The measures will be designed to ward off an economic downturn with memories still fresh of the GFC, which saw 223,900 Australians lose their jobs between 2008 and 2014.

The Prime Minister’s plea to Australia’s captains of industry was made a day after Westpac became the first major bank to forecast a recession in 2020, which would be the first in almost three decades.

The Australian Securities Exchange on Monday suffered its worst day of trading since November 2008, with the benchmark S&P/ASX200 plunging by 7.3 per cent to shed $128billion.

The share market has already lost more than $380billion since peaking on February 20.

Global markets are in freefall with all of Italy now in lockdown to prevent coronavirus spreading.

On Tuesday morning, the S&P/ASX200 plunged by another 3.2 per cent, wiping another $55.5billion from shares.

In another sign of worry, Qantas has announced it would reduce its flying capacity by a quarter during the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic diminished demand for international travel.

With demand across the economy set to fall, Mr Morrison told corporate leaders they had a duty to keep people employed.

‘We need you to support your workers, by keeping them employed,’ he said.

‘Hold on to your people, you will need them on the other side.

‘Wherever possible, support them, whether full-time, part-time or casual, including with paid leave if they need to take time off due to the virus.’

The Prime Minister urged companies to be ‘patriotic’ and help support smaller companies by paying invoices as soon as possible.

‘We need you to support your small business suppliers by paying them promptly,’ he said.

‘Pay your suppliers not just in time, but ahead of time, especially now.

‘How you support your customers, suppliers and employees during the next six months will say more about your company, your corporate values and the integrity of your brand than anything else you could possibly do.’

At the same business breakfast event in Sydney, Labor’s foreign affairs frontbencher Penny Wong said Australia was too reliant on China – a major buyer of iron ore, tourism and university education.

‘Yes we are deeply integrated with the Chinese economy, whether tourism or commodities sectors, we are very dependent on growth in China,’ she said

Senator Wong called for Australia to diversify its export market.

‘There’s no doubt over time we want to ensure that we continue to diversify our export markets – Indonesia and India represent opportunities for that,’ she said.

Nonetheless, Senator Wong said that coronavirus would have affected the Australian economy even if less reliant on China, its biggest trading partner.

‘China is such a huge market that it’s unlikely to have a situation where coronavirus would not have an impact on the economy,’ she said.

In Sydney, Kevin Hassett – a former economic adviser to US President Donald Trump – warned there was a ‘pretty close to 100 per cent’ chance of a global recession.

‘If you shut down for two weeks, you’re looking at a minus-16 quarter,’ he said.

The former Council of Economic Advisers chairman said the downturn could resemble the GFC and the Great Depression – at least in the short term.

The Prime Minister warned that 2020 will not be a year of growth as previously thought.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans is expecting the economy to contract by 0.3 per cent in both the March and June quarters of 2020, which would mark the first technical recession since mid-1991.

‘Whatever you thought 2020 was going to be about, think again,’ the Prime Minister said.

‘We now have one goal in 2020 – to protect the health, wellbeing and livelihoods of Australians through this global crisis, and to ensure that when the recovery comes, and it will, we are well positioned to bounce back strongly on the other side.’

In a bid to calm market volatility, Mr Morrison said the crisis was a ‘biological contagion not a financial one’.

The Morrison Government is expected to introduce a $10billion stimulus package in coming days – the first emergency spending program since the GFC in early 2009.

In a hint that it would include an extension of asset write-offs for companies, he said part of the plan was about ‘supporting new investments.’

He also said government infrastructure projects would continue to be brought forward.

Mr Morrison said he had seven principals for the stimulus package.

It must be proportionate, timely and scalable, targeted to support the most affected, aligned with Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy and with state governments, use existing delivery mechanisms, be temporary with an exit strategy, and favour measures that will lift productivity, he said.

Mr Morrison said no new measures would be used and slammed Kevin Rudd’s Labor government for giving $900 cheques to everyone, including the dead as part of its $42billion stimulus in February 2009.

‘We saw the mistakes of trying to rush a range of new programs,’ he said.

The Prime Minister concluded with a message to calm market fears.

‘We do face tough and uncertain times ahead, but we will get through this,’ he said.