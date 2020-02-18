Holden closure: Everything you need to know if you own a car from the iconic brand

General Motors has revealed what Holden owners can expect after the vehicle manufacturer announced the end of the iconic brand in Australia.

After closing the company’s local manufacturing operations in 2017, GM will ‘retire’ Holden in both Australia and New Zealand, axing about 600 jobs.

Holden’s parent company told the ABC drivers will still have access to warranty, spare parts, servicing and recalls ‘for at least the next 10 years’.

GM Holden’s interim managing director Kristian Aquilina told the public broadcaster those services will ‘work in exactly the same way as they do today’ and Holden owners won’t be affected in any way.

Daniel Gardner, from WhichCar magazine, said GM has a legal obligation on after-sales promises.

‘If the words of the executive team are to be trusted – and they must be, because Holden is legally obliged to support existing owners for a number of years – Holden’s saying 10 years [ongoing support],’ he said.

‘If you own a Holden and have only just bought one, you’ll be able to service it, buy parts, and there’ll be after-sales care there for 10 years at least. Not a lot will change.’

Around 200 people will be kept in a job in order to transition to this new system solely for after-sales.

Holden’s closure will see 600 jobs cut in areas such as management, marketing and engineering.

Production on the cars ends in June – however avid fans can buy cars still in showrooms or recently coming out of the factory.

It is expected no Holden cars will be available for purchase by 2021.

Holden has suffered recent crumbling domestic sales, while GM also announced plans to shut a car plant in Thailand and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from the market there.

Together the two shutdowns will cost the US multinational more than $1billion.

GM has pledged to provide ‘fair’ redundancy packages for its staff, with most to be gone by the end of June.

Ms Aquilina described the shutdown decision as ‘agonising’ but said the company had chased down ‘every conceivable option’ to keep the brand afloat.

‘Every strategy, every plan, we looked under every rock,’ he said on Monday.

‘We’ve tried to find a way to defy gravity.

‘But the hard truth was there was just no way to come up with a plan that would support a competitive and growing and flourishing Holden and also provide a sufficient return to our investors.

‘I’m personally convinced GM tried everything to keep Holden going.’