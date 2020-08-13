Holiday Bookings for 2021 Have Shot Up

Holiday company Tui says holiday bookings for next year have jumped by 145 per cent.

The company has been in dire financial straits thanks to the effects of coronavirus, but the increase in bookings is presumably very good news for its coffers. That said, 145 per cent of sod-all is still sod-all.

Tui, currently the UK’s biggest tour operator, posted a loss of almost a billion pounds for the period spanning April, May and June, although it only recommenced going to big destinations including the Caribbean, Mexico, Egypt and Europe in the middle of May.

The new bookings aren’t pure profit: lots of them were made using vouchers or refunds from cancelled 2020 holidays. Bookings were down 81 per cent this summer and expected to be 40 per cent lower compared with a normal winter.

Tui said it’s now seeing “encouraging signs of customer demand,” although new restrictions keep springing up while corona rages on, including in the traditional Brit favourite destination of Spain.

Meanwhile, both the Civil Aviation Authority and Which? have lambasted holiday operators and airlines – including Tui – for being slow to refund people whose holidays can’t go ahead.

The firm, previously known as Thomson Holidays in the UK, recently announced plans to close 166 branches and said it’s hoping to slash its costs by about 30 per cent across the whole company. [BBC]