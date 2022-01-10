Holiday destinations with the lowest prices and the fewest rules to help you escape the winter doldrums.

Best-value vacation spots to chase away the winter blues – with the fewest travel restrictions

Based on weather, activities, affordability, and local Covid-19 restrictions, hotel booking platform hoo has identified the top January destinations.

Traveling to a winter destination can help you beat the January blues, but with so many different travel regulations, deciding on the best destination can be difficult.

According to research conducted by hotel booking platform hoo, the best January destinations are those with the best weather, activities, affordability, and the fewest number of local Covid-19 restrictions.

Sunshine and warm weather are required for a January vacation, so popular destinations include Australia, India, and Vietnam.

However, these countries remain among those with strict travel restrictions, making a visit either impossible or extremely inconvenient.

Sri Lanka, with its golden beaches and warm seas, may be a better option for vacationers.

A night’s stay in Colombo, the capital, costs on average £65 per person, per night, with access granted only after proof of vaccination and negative test results.

Despite the fact that January is the middle of the Mexican winter, the weather is usually dry and warm enough to enjoy the beautiful beaches.

Travel restrictions have been lifted for people who can prove they are vaccinated, and a trip to Cancun, on the Caribbean Sea, costs an average of £69 per person, per night.

Norway is the ideal holiday destination for those looking for snow instead of sunshine this January, as it offers one of the best chances to see the magnificent Northern Lights.

While travel rules will require a Covid-19 test upon arrival, visitors with negative results will be free to explore this stunning Scandinavian country.

Hungary is the most affordable of the January vacation destinations currently benefiting from loosened travel restrictions.

Budapest, Hungary’s capital, is a popular tourist destination all year, but January is particularly magical, with temperatures frequently below zero and a good chance of snowfall.

A night in Budapest costs on average £46.95 per person, per night, and access to Hungary is easy if travelers can show proof of vaccination.

“Whether it’s sun or snow, there are some great locations that are not only affordable but also accessible thanks to,” said Adrian Murdock, co-founder of hoo.

