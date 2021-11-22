Holiday shopping center guide for Central Pennsylvania: mall hours, Elf on the Shelf, Santa Claus, and more

Holiday shopping center guide in Central Pennsylvania: mall hours, Elf on the Shelf, Santa Claus, and more

Area retailers are hoping to see a lot of red this holiday shopping season, with Black Friday just around the corner.

PREIT, the owner of the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township, said that in recent months, both sales and the number of people shopping at the mall have increased compared to the same months in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s holidays are looking very promising,” she said.

“The national sales numbers we’re seeing predicted are frankly incredible – anything between seven and ten percent sales growth is incredible, and we’re seeing it.”

“We have high expectations for the holiday season.”

So, when do the malls open on Black Friday? Who has unique gifts? Where can you see Santa Claus and participate in other holiday activities in the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Gettysburg, Lebanon, and York areas? We’ve got all the answers.

Capital City Mall is a shopping center in Washington, D.

Lower Allen Township, 3506 Capital City Mall Drive

Closed on Thanksgiving Day

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Due to staffing shortages, the mall will not extend its hours as late this year.

Seasonal tenants: According to mall officials, not only is the mall fully leased, but all of the kiosks are also fully occupied, with many of the kiosks being occupied by seasonal tenants.

There’s also a holiday pop-up market.

November 18, 2021.Dan Gleiter

The mall welcomed new tenants in the fall of 2021, including Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Windsor, Cinnabon, Rue21, Aerie, Macy’s Backstage, and Joseph Jacob Jewelers.

Santa will be available for photos until December.

24th.

Reservations are not required, but are highly recommended.

The mall’s website allows you to make reservations.

Mondays until December, pet photos will be available.

from 11 a.m. to 20 a.m.

– At 8:00 p.m.

(Santa break is from 3 to 4 p.m.)

All pets should be brought through the main entrance on Hartzdale Drive (near DSW).

All pets must be kept on a leash and kept in a…

