Holidaymakers will ‘ignore the perplexing Covid rules’ and travel abroad next summer.

According to research, the most significant impediment to travel in 2022 will be unpredictable and inconvenient rule changes, rather than the pandemic itself.

According to the latest data from travel company Holiday Extras, 85% of people who haven’t flown since 2019 plan to do so next year.

Holiday Extras’ analysis of the top destinations for 2022 reflects the public preference for simple travel rules.

In 2022, travellers want to spend more and have bigger adventures, partly to make up for lost time and partly to save money during the lockdown.

Mexico is proving popular with families (bookings up 56% since 2019) and has seen a surge in new visitors as a result of staying open without restrictions for the duration of the pandemic.

In 2022, Egypt will host a number of centennial celebrations, and with bookings up 2,000 percent since 2019, visitors can expect consistent sunshine and access to some of the world’s best cultural and historical attractions.

According to the research, UK travelers will travel to the Schengen Zone’s outskirts to avoid the extra lines, time limits, and paperwork caused by Brexit.

Albania has seen a 62% increase in bookings despite being only three hours from London and having no significant Covid restrictions.

Kerry in Ireland is another beneficiary (up 22%) of the Common Travel Area rules, which allow Britons free passage in and out of Ireland prior to Brexit.

Croatia and Iceland are likely to be popular destinations as well.

In 2022, however, Turkey is expected to be the biggest winner of all.

The Turkish Riviera, particularly Antalya, is up 93 percent in bookings since 2019, despite being outside of the EU and having resorts that are very similar to those in Greece.

Turkey is likely to become even more popular in 2022, as the Turkish Lira has fallen nearly 80% against the British Pound since 2019, making vacations around half the price they were three years ago.

