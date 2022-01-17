Holidays in Spain are at risk for UK visitors due to the need for ‘appointments’ at the beach.

UK tourists’ vacations in Spain are jeopardized due to the need for beach ‘appointments.’

Although travel restrictions in the UK have been eased, new rules have been implemented in Spain, making vacations more difficult for British tourists.

In response to an increase in coronavirus cases, some locations have tightened their rules, making it more difficult for Brits to travel to Spain for some winter sun.

The Balearic Islands — Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera — are currently at level three, while Tenerife, one of the Canary Islands, has risen to level four, which imposes the most stringent restrictions on residents and visitors.

Pubs and restaurants will close at midnight under the stricter level 4 rules, and public transportation will be limited to 75 percent capacity.

The percentage of people in nightclubs is capped at 25%, and vaccine passports are required to enter indoor venues.

A maximum of six people are allowed to meet, and this rule applies both indoors and outdoors.

Spas, jacuzzis, and saunas are closed, and pools are operating at only 33% capacity, which will negatively impact vacationers even more.

Beaches are at 50 percent capacity, and “a prior appointment may be required” for some venues, according to the tourist boards for the various islands.

Level 3 restrictions still mean that beaches can only be half-full and that visiting one may require an appointment, so visitors to a Spanish destination with a lower covid restriction level will still be subject to rules.

Level 3 allows bars and restaurants to stay open until 1 a.m., but groups of up to six people are still limited.

These levels will remain in place until the 20th of January, when they will be reviewed.