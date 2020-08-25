Holidays to Portugal get green light as no quarantine on return confirmed

Brits can book holidays to Portugal and won’t have to quarantine when they return to the UK, the Transport Secretary has revealed.

The popular holiday destination has been added to the UK’s travel corridor list Grant Schapps confirmed in a tweet.

The rule change will come in to force from 4am on Saturday.

Portugal’s government expressed anger when the country was placed on the quarantine list when it was created at the beginning of July.

But the country’s number of cases dropped in the past week to 14.38 cases per 100,000 people, compared to 15 per 100,000 the week before – and has not been over 20 per 100,000 since the week of 15-22 July

But Mr Schapps also revealed that holidaymakers who visit Croatia will have to self-isolate for 14 days on their return to the UK.

Austria and Trinidad and Tobago have also been added to the list.

The popular holiday destination was stripped from the exempt list following a surge in cases.

On Tuesday, Croatia reported 199 new Covid cases, an increase from 151 cases on Saturday and 162 cases on Saturday.

The number of new cases set alarm bells ringing as it surged to 27.4 per 100,000 people, up from 12.1 for the previous seven days.

Last week, Mr Shapps warned that any country with more 20 cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average could be added to the list.

Mr. Luis Araújo, President of Turismo de Portugal said: “We are delighted to have the UK government confirmation for Portugal’s inclusion in an air bridge arrangement to prevent mandatory quarantine upon return to the United Kingdom.

“For quite some time now tourism and government officials have consistently maintained our unwavering confidence in the safety of Portugal.”