Holland and Malta at risk of being added to UK’s quarantine list after rise in coronavirus cases

MALTA and Holland are close to removal from Britain’s safe nations list.

Infections have risen in both countries in the last two weeks — putting holidays there in jeopardy.

No10 is watching case numbers, testing figures and infection rates in “a number of countries and territories”.

And PM Boris Johnson said: “We’ve got to keep looking at the data in all the countries to which British people want to travel. Where it is necessary to impose restrictions or a quarantine system, we will not hesitate to do so.”

Last week, Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas were bumped from the so-called air bridge list.

For now, France remains on the list, amid fears it could be dropped. The latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control show France has a rate of 26 cases per 100,000 people.

The Netherlands has spiked to 32.5 while Malta has soared to 58.6. Spain was bumped off the list when the rate hit 39.

The PM’s official spokesman said: “We can amend the list at any time. We can remove countries, but if there’s a sustained improvement in the health situation in a particular country we can reinstate exemptions.”

That gives hope to Portugal. The Sun revealed last week that the holiday destination had met the criteria to be added to the list.

But ministers were waiting a couple of weeks to ensure cases remain low.

No10 said decisions to remove countries from the list were informed by a Joint Biosecurity Centre risk assessment.

