If it turns out that rock rose, impatiens, clematic or star of Bethlehem extracts help cure or stem coronavirus we’re in luck, as “health” chain Holland & Barrett is refusing to close amid the high street lockdown, because it believes some people are reliant upon the niche foods and homeopathic placebo potions distilled out of weeds it sells.

Staff are not happy about the decision, mind, and have set up a well-trafficked petition to ask managers to close the chain and free them from facing shoppers so desperate for bread flour they’re even considering the 250g bags of the gluten free ranges.

Holland & Barrett’s bosses make the valid case that some of its customers have legitimate dietary needs and aren’t only going in there for a cheeky flapjack and an apple juice, although the workers themselves say the shop’s range is not what they’d describe as essential – not unless H&B’s £25 bundle of garlic powder and echinacea can genuinely step up and assist the immune system as it claims.

Holland & Barrett says the government is behind the decision for it to remain open, as it does indeed stock some supplements that aren’t entirely pretend or promising ancient magic; although staff counter this by saying they actually see customers coming in for “flapjacks and sticks of liquorice” alone. The case continues. [BBC]