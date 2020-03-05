Holly Willoughby wows as she shows off ‘pert rear’ in skintight trousers

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby wowed in her outfit for the ITV show today when she showed it off on her Instagram page. Phillip Schofield’s co-star wowed as she rocked some skintight trousers

Holly Willoughby wowed in her outfit for This Morning today.

Phillip Schofield’s ITV co-star looked sensational as she donned some tight burgundy trousers for the show today.

Holly, 39, took to her Instagram page to show off her stunning outfit.

The blonde bombshell teamed her chic trousers with a pair of matching killer stilettos.

She also sported a snug and stylish sky blue jumper.

For her makeup, the beauty went for a glam look a she rocked a splash of mascara and a pink, glossy lip.

Meanwhile her golden locks were styled into a wavy bob.

Captioning the post, Holly wrote: “Morning Wednesday… today’s #hwstyle on @thismorning … trousers by @chintiandparker knitwear by @zara.”

Fans were loving the outfit, with the post racking up thousands of likes and compliments.

One gushed: “Love the stance – shows of you wonderful figure especially your pert rear.”

While another added: “Love this colour combo.”

A third chimed in: “You look absolutely gorgeous as always Holly, you are a very beautiful girl.”

The sassy outfit comes after Holly also wowed with an intimate bedroom snap this week.

Snuggling into her duvet, Holly looked stunning as she smiled up at the camera, while her nightwear highlighted her curvaceous behind.

Captioning the sultry pose, with was an ad for her own bedding collection, Holly purred: “Keep on dreaming… and here’s to a soothing weeknight snooze. My bedding collection is now in store and online at @DunelmUK #ad.”