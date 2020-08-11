Hollywood Psychic Tammy Adams Denies Million-Dollar Scam Accusations

Top Hollywood psychic Tammy Adams denied accusations of being involved in a million-dollar scam.

A 73-year-old kindergarten teacher, identified as Victoria Nelson, accused Adams of taking advantage of her vulnerability and obtaining her savings and home that she had lived in for four decades.

According to the lawsuit filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court, Adams and her daughter-in-law, Michelle Marks, offered the victim psychic counseling and financial advice following her husband’s death. The women allegedly falsely informed Nelson the government was going to take her home. They also convinced Nelson to give Adams power of attorney and to “sign over the title of the $1.5 million home.”

“She told me that I was going to be losing my home and it was very upsetting to me. And she said, ‘Well if you give your house to the Angel Foundation, then we can help children,'” Nelson told KTVU.

Apart from this, they also convinced her to retire from her job and isolate herself from her family members. The women made her hide in a derelict “safe house” in a Sacramento neighborhood. Six months after Nelson moved to the Sacramento neighborhood, her niece found her and convinced her to get back to the Bay Area.

“She’s a free-spirit who has a very open heart. She’s been a kindergarten teacher for 40 years, and who has been around innocent, wonderful children all the time,” Nelsons’s attorney Emanuel Townsend said, Mercury News reported.

“I think it’s absolutely sickening. These predators were quite sophisticated. This happened to an elderly woman but I think this could have happened to a lot of people – to anyone really,” he told KTVU.

Speaking to Page Six on Monday, Adams denied the accusations and said Nelson wanted her help in converting part of the estimated $1.5 million home into a facility for cancer patients.

“This was supposed to be a sanctuary for kids and families receiving cancer treatment at local Bay Area hospitals. If they’re suing me for trying to help cancer patients, I want the world to know that. This isn’t about Tammy Adams. This is about saving those children. I’ve had nothing but support from the clients who really know me and won’t allow this so-called gypsy fortune-telling scam to become my legacy,” she told Page Six.