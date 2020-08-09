Hollywood Stylist Names Best And Worst Celebrities To Work With

A former Hollywood stylist has revealed some of the best and worst celebrities to work with in the industry and put Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Alba and Katherine Heigl down as among the most difficult.

A woman named Tamaran, who has nine years of experience working for celebrity stylists, shared a video on her TikTok in which she talks about the stars that she deems are the worst to style. The first A-lister on her list was Heigl, whom she described as “extremely difficult.”

“If 2020 was a career, it would be Katherine Heigl. Friends of mine who have worked on set with her and photoshoots have told me that she is extremely difficult and always mad,” Tamaran said of the actress.

One celebrity she was shocked to learn had an attitude as well was Alba. The actress apparently speaks to the people around her without looking at them, Tamaran claimed.

“If 2020 was an attitude, Jessica Alba would be the person,” the former stylist said of the “Fantastic Four” star. “I have several friends of mine that works on set with her for a show. ‘She’s not nice’ is a phrase that we can use.”

“She loves to rub hummus on her dress, play mind games with you, [and]she does this thing where she talks to you while not talking to you,” Tamran added, acting out how Alba allegedly talks to her stylist.

Lopez also made her worst celebrities to work with list, though Tamaran claimed that she had known about the singer-actress’ behavior for years.

“There’s a reason why she can’t hold down a costumer or a seamstress,” she said. “In order to talk to JLo you can’t look at her. In order to talk to her, you have to talk to God.”

Tamaran called out “Spider-Man” actress Marisa Tomei as well for being late, rude and very particular. She recalled an incident in which she was on time for a 9:30 a.m. appointment with the Oscar-winning actress, but the latter showed up hours later.

“Marisa didn’t wake up until 12:30 p.m., barely says hello, and proceeds to eat her breakfast of yogurt and granola,” Tamaran said, Page Six reported.

The former Hollywood stylist also named some of her favorite celebrities, including Jon Stewart, Carrie Underwood, George Clooney and Selena Gomez — whom she gave a 10/10 rating.

“[Gomez] is one of the most professional human beings in the industry,” Tamaran said. “She actually acknowledges you and thanks you for your time and work.”