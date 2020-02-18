Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick found dead -media

A Hollywood sex therapist who was once engaged to Drew Carey has been murdered by a different ex-boyfriend after the restraining order she took out against him expired.

Dr. Amie Harwick, 38, was found unconscious on the ground at around 1.15am on Saturday after officers responded to a report of a ‘woman screaming’ in a Hollywood Hills neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

She had been thrown from her third floor apartment’s balcony, according to police.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41, was arrested at around 4.30pm on Saturday in Playa Del Rey on suspicion of murder.

Harwick had previously told friends she feared he would hurt her. She had filed a restraining order against him but it had expired two weeks ago.

The doctor’s roommate told police that after Pursehouse broke in, they ran out of the apartment to get help for her.

By the time officers arrived at the property, she had been thrown from the balcony.

Harwick, the author of The New Sex Bible for Women, was the former fiancée of Carey, host of The Price Is Right game show.

The two split in 2018 after dating for more than a year.

Los Angeles Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Carey’s publicist for comment.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Pursehouse has worked as a photographer as well as a software engineer and developer.

His most recent job was as lead architect at Internet Brands.

Hours after Harwick died and before his arrest on Saturday afternoon, Pursehouse, who is active on Twitter, posted messages on the site.

‘You can’t get fit without that new gym clothing,’ he wrote at 9.07am on Saturday.

‘But they won’t give you that gear until you’re fit. Soo … Tough t***ies bucko.’

Hours before the alleged murder, Pursehouse tweeted about politics.

‘I can’t figure out why gerrymandering isn’t a federal crime,’ he wrote on Friday evening.

His Twitter page is full of tweets critical of President Trump.

‘Reminder… Once Trump is not president, the FBI can prosecute him for all the Mueller report findings…,’ he wrote on Wednesday.

Harwick is a well known sex and family therapist in the Hollywood area.

She received her degree in psychology from California Polytechnic University in Pomona, California.

She also earned her masters of arts in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University.

In 2015, Harwick appeared in the popular online documentary titled Addicted to Sexting.

A year later, she made an appearance on the reality television show Braxton Family Values.

The show, which airs on WE tv, follows the lives of the Braxton sisters – Toni, Tamar, Traci, Towanda, and Trina – as well as their mother, Evelyn.

Harwick has also published articles in various online news and advice sites.

According to her web site, Harwick worked out of an office on Santa Monica Boulevard.

She offered weekly therapy sessions at $200 per session, according to her site.