Home and Away star Zac Drayson keyed a woman’s car at a Sydney mall when she took his parking spot

A former Home and Away star claimed he was having a ‘bad day’ when he flew into a rage and keyed a woman’s car after she took his parking spot.

Zac Drayson, 37, who played Will Smith on the long-running soap, was searching for a parking space at Westfield Bondi Junction in Sydney’s east on September 28, 2019, when the incident happened.

Both Drayson and the other motorist had spotted a car pulling out of a parking spot and began waiting with their indicators on, the Daily Telegraph reported.

When the driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan managed to snag the spot, Drayson got out of his car and began hurling abuse at her.

‘The accused has yelled a barrage of insults as a result of his frustration,’ the Waverley Local Court was told on Tuesday.

The woman replied: ‘I had my indicator on too.’

Drayson walked off after the confrontation but when he returned a short time later he used his key to carve a deep scratch along two panels of the $40,000 car.

Security cameras captured the ‘childish’ behaviour and police were notified.

Drayson told police during an interview: ‘I was having a bad day and this was the cherry on top, I’ve never done anything like this before.’

Drayson pleaded guilty to one charge of intentionally or recklessly destroy/damage property.

Magistrate Greg Grogin slammed Drayson’s behaviour as ‘childish, cowardice and spoiled’.

‘You are standing before me as a father and a worker and you are otherwise of good character … you should be ashamed of yourself.’

He was given a conditional release order for two years and ordered to pay $1445 compensation.

No conviction was recorded.