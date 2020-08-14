Home Bargains shopper ‘will never enter store again’ after email about masks

A man has vowed never to shop at Home Bargains after a row erupted over face masks.

The shopper, who wanted to be known only as Paul, was in a store in Prescot on Thursday when he noticed a lack of face coverings.

He estimated that only half of his fellow shoppers were wearing masks, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Paul claimed that members of staff were not asking customers to cover up, despite doing so in shops now being legally required.

After contacting Home Bargains to complain about the lack of action he received an email stating that store policy is “not to challenge anyone not wearing a face mask”.

Paul said: “I just went into the big Prescot Home Bargains to grab a few bits and I came across quite a few people who weren’t wearing any form of face covering.

“I understand that people can forget to bring them but I couldn’t believe that no staff or management were raising the issue with the customers or challenging them.

“While I was in the shop I must have spotted 8-10 people without masks on.

“Okay, some of them might have had medical conditions but I doubt that would apply to all of them.”

In an email in response to Paul a spokesperson for Home Bargains said it was an “extremely challenging time for the retail sector.”

The spokesperson added: “As front line, key workers, our store staff are working extremely hard to ensure the stores can continually provide customers with the essential items they need.

“We trust all individuals will take any necessary precautions to keep themselves and others around them safe.

Our policy is not to challenge anyone not wearing a face covering.

However Paul believes Home Bargains’ statement that their policy was “aligned to the current legal requirements” was wrong.

He added: “Their response to my complaint is incorrect and that isn’t how the guidance works.

“I find it really worrying that the store isn’t even trying to enforce the face covering policy.

“Most people are trying to do the right thing. This isn’t about me, it’s about protecting the most vulnerable people in society.

“I think it’s just totally disrespectful to its customers.

“I’ll never use the shop again, B&M can have my money.”

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “We are absolutely aligned to the current legal requirements with respect to the wearing of face coverings and, where mandatory within the UK, we would ask all customers to follow this unless they have a health condition that exempts them.”