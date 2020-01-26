Home brewer transforms a children’s $29 wooden work bench into a portable BAR

A home brewer has found an ingenious way to turn Kmart’s $29 wooden work bench into a portable bar fit for a typical Australian backyard BBQ.

Stephen Tully, who is based in Tasmania, purchased the children’s toy – which comes complete with a host of wooden spanners, screws and rulers – with the purpose of ‘hacking’ it into an adults only device.

‘The only modification is drilling a slightly bigger hole for the beer tap at the top of the bench,’ he told FEMAIL.

‘Obviously having a beer tap, keg and beer or gas lines already at home certainly helped.’

To keep the keg cold Stephen places it in the fridge before heading out and when he goes to parties or picnics merely puts the keg into a neoprene jacket that keeps it cold for hours.

‘It’s perfect for Australia Day because the keg holds exactly one carton of beer. The schooner glasses fit perfectly in the shelf as well,’ he said.

After sharing the idea to Facebook a host of adults were calling it the ‘hack of 2020’, despite it only being January.

‘I saw this and thought it had been made that way for the children to play with,’ one woman said.

‘You should get the trolley wheels (I think Kmart stock them, otherwise Bunnings does) then it will be properly portable,’ said another.

A third added: ‘Once the kids grow out of the cubby… micro brewery!’

Saying that it ‘only took a few minutes to do’ Stephen’s idea is being tipped as the ultimate Father’s Day or birthday present for the year.

And it will make for the ultimate summer accessory as the weather heats back up.