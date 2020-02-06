Home cook sends foodies wild with her TWO INGREDIENT slow cooker roast recipe

A slow cooker recipe has taken the internet by storm after an Australian home cook revealed it requires just two basic ingredients.

Using a jar of Chicken Tonight’s honey & mustard simmer sauce and a silverside, which can be purchased from generic supermarkets, the amateur cook made a roast after placing the items in a slow cooker on low for seven to eight hours.

The thrifty recipe, which was posted on Slow Cooker Recipe & Tips Facebook page, received praise, with many saying it’s easy to make and tastes delicious.

‘Will never do it any other way! Don’t forget the bay leaves,’ one person commented.

‘We have tried it and it’s so yummy,’ another said. ‘Will have to try this, it’s something different,’ one wrote.

One person added: [I’ve] gotta to give it a go tomorrow, everyone online is raving about it and it’s the perfect easy meal for sports afternoons.’

‘This is tasty as,’ another agreed. ‘I’ve done this. It’s so goooood,’ one person wrote.

On Tuesday, a mother’s three ingredient cannoli recipe also took the foodie world by storm, with amateur bakers whipping up dessert in less than five minutes.

Using basic ingredients like cream, ready-made wonton wrappers and Aeroplane’s famous $1 vanilla dessert mix, she made a tray of the popular Italian pastries in less time than it takes to boil an egg.

Stainless steel dough moulds, an air fryer and a piping bag are the only tools needed to make the fried dessert, which originated in Sicily and is now beloved around the world.

‘These wonton wrapper cannoli are so easy,’ the mother posted anonymously on Facebook, alongside a short list of guidelines and photos of her handiwork.

After wrapping sheets of wonton pastry around moulds to form the traditional cylindrical shape of cannoli, she sprays each tube generously with canola oil before cooking in an air fryer at 200 degrees for roughly three minutes until crisp.

While the shells cool, she quickly whips full fat cream into a sachet of vanilla dessert mix which she then scoops into a piping bag.

One the shells are cold and hard, which should take less than 60 seconds, she loads each tube with enough filling to have layers of cream oozing from both ends.