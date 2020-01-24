Home cooks are in a frenzy over Aldi’s new 2-in-1 electric grill

Aldi Australia has released a 2-in-1 electric grill with a hot pot, allowing a combination of meals to be cooked simultaneously using only one appliance.

For the price of $58.88, customers are loving the Ambiano item for its practicality and easy-to-use function.

After purchasing the product, one Facebook user shared her joy online alongside a snap of the gadget in action.

‘I did not know I could love so much until I met the hot pot and Korean BBQ combo. Thanks Aldi Australia for making me cry with happiness from my purchase today,’ she wrote.

The multifunctional item comes with a removable tray and non-stick coated grill, allowing for easy, practical cooking without taking up too much bench space in the kitchen.

Both the grill and stainless steel hot pot also have their own dual thermostat control.

Some meal suggestions to cook according to Taste include grilled chicken and vegetables with a noodle and a pork and lemongrass hot pot.

‘Am I the only one that’s too excited?’ another Facebook user added.

The 2-in-1 pot and grill is sold-out across selected stores around Sydney but is currently not discontinued.

Known for their budget deals, Aldi has re-released the Lou Laguiole 24-piece cutlery set for $29.99 and a pinewood block with six steak knives for $9.99.

While Australians can get their hands on the world-famous French set for under $30, a similar Laguiole French cutlery set is currently retailed at high-end department stores in Australia for a staggering $279.30.

The wooden tray includes six knives, six forks, six spoons and six teaspoons, with each piece made from top quality stainless steel.

Additional applications and kitchenware items are currently on sale, but vary between stores.

The kitchenware sale also includes other items such as an affordable ceramic range.

For just $11.99, shoppers can get a 24cm frypan or $13.99 for a 28cm frypan, $17.99 for a two-piece saucepan set, a griddle pan for $14.99 or a casserole pot for $17.99.

Other items include four terracotta dinnerware plates for $12.99, two-piece bamboo cutting boards for $7.99, or a five-piece bamboo kitchen utensil set for $3.49.