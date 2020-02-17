Home cooks are in a frenzy over two-ingredient snow cakes made using pineapple Vodka Cruisers

From cakes to tarts and even doughnuts, social media has proven that a multitude of sweets can be made using Kmart’s $29 Pie Maker.

Recently a clever home cook shared her unique two-ingredient Vodka Cruiser snow cake recipe also using the popular Kmart product.

Posting images of the cakes to an Australian Facebook group, the savvy baker posted a snap of her creations and said they taste great.

The woman made the interesting dessert by combining a bottle of pineapple flavoured Vodka Cruiser and a packet of cake mix.

After combining the two ingredients together, she then scooped the mixture into the pie maker and left to cook for six minutes.

Once the short time passed, she removed the cakes from the cooking device and left them to cool.

To complete the dessert, the woman sliced the small upper lid off the cake, topped with whipped cream and placed the top back on, then sprinkled icing sugar to finish.

Soon after posting images of the end result online, many home cooks went wild over the creative idea and the post received more than 700 likes.

‘I’m in heaven, two of my favourite things – Vodka and cake. You’re a legend for inventing this!’ one Facebook user said.

Another added: ‘I love these adult cakes! I’ll have to make them on the weekend.’