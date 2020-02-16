Home office mass-deportation flight takes off for Jamaica as scheduled

Downing Street has hit out at the judicial system after a last-minute court order banned the deportation of 25 ‘serious criminals’ to Jamaica due to a broken O2 phone mast.

A scheduled flight bound for Kingston this morning was left half-empty with just 17 Jamaican nationals on board, while some convicted of severe offences including manslaughter and rape were permitted to stay in the UK on a legal technicality.

Last night, an eleventh-hour legal challenge by campaigners saw the Court of Appeal issue an order barring the deportation of more than half of those scheduled for this morning’s flight following claims they were denied access to lawyers.

The charity Detention Action successfully argued that offenders at two removal centres near Heathrow were unable to get legal advice due to a lack of phone coverage for O2 users caused by a faulty phone mast.

Shortly after this morning’s flight departed, Downing Street issued a strongly-worded statement today criticising the courts and vowing to appeal the deportation ban on the 25 other convicts.

No 10 said it made ‘no apology for trying to protect the public from serious, violent and persistent foreign national offenders’ as it hit out at the judicial system for leaving the taxpayer with ‘an even bigger bill’ following the Court of Appeal ruling.

It claimed detainees had ‘ample access’ to other methods of communication during the mobile network outages, including free sim cards upon request, access to landlines and the internet and face-to-face legal surgeries.

Among those who were safeguarded from deportation were one offender convicted for manslaughter, one firearms offence and seven violent offenders.

The Home Office added: ‘We will be urgently pursuing the removal of those who were prevented from boarding the flight due to a legal challenge over a mobile network failure.’

The Prime Minister’s spokesman added: ‘The legal process for removing these offenders, which has included repeated appeals and judicial reviews, has already cost the British public tens of thousands of pounds.

‘The taxpayer will now be left with an even bigger bill and the prospect of convicts who are considered to pose a threat to the UK being granted bail while this matter is resolved.

‘We make no apology whatsoever for seeking to remove serious foreign national offenders and will be urgently appealing.’

The Government has already promised to review the judicial review process and is likely to fast-track its efforts following the latest deportation setback.

Dominic Cummings, one of the Prime Minister’s closest aides, said there must be ‘urgent action on the farce that judicial review has become’ following the Court of Appeal decision, ITV News reported.

In a sign of why ministers are determined to act, 12 judicial reviews have been lodged in relation to today’s deportation flight in the past few days.

A senior Tory source said the situation ‘makes the case perfectly to the public about why such a review is needed and why certain parts of Westminster still haven’t learned the lesson from the 2019 election’.

Last night, Lady Justice Simler said detainees should not be removed unless the Home Office is satisfied they ‘had access to a functioning, non-O2 Sim card on or before February 3’.

The court order covered anyone held in two detention centres close to Heathrow, Colnbrooke and Harmondsworth, where a nearby O2 phone mast had suffered technical difficulties.

Detention Action believed the order would safeguard 56 detainees across the two sites, however the Home Office today claimed it protected just 25.

Critics said the deportation flight risks repeating errors made in 2018 when migrants from the Caribbean – known as the Windrush generation – were wrongly deported.

Campaigners, supported by 150 MPs, say they came to the country as children, are ‘British in every meaningful way’ and some were sentenced for one-time drug offences when they were young.

Reshawn Davis was among those who avoided deportation today despite being told that he would be sent back to the country of his birth last week.

The 30-year-old, who came to the UK when he was aged 11 and until recently was living in northwest London, was convicted of robbery a decade ago.

He has not committed any crime since serving his two-month prison sentence, but claimed he has been treated as if he ‘tried to kill the Queen’.

His wife Tonique Kerr told the Victoria Derbyshire Show that he was now back at Colnbrook detention centre waiting to hear his fate.

‘No one said anything we don’t know what’s happening,’ she said. ‘We haven’t heard anything and they haven’t told him anything either.

‘He’s not actually not been back to Jamaica since he came to this country so he doesn’t know anyone; he’s 30 and spent most of his life here.’

Tottenham MP David Lammy said: ‘It is an outrage that the deportation flight to Jamaica has departed this morning.

‘As the leaked recommendation from Wendy Williams’ Lessons Learned Review showed, the Government should not be deporting people who arrived in the UK as children to countries they do not know.

‘The Government wants to give the impression that everyone who was deported was a hardened violent criminal, but the reality is many of those who were scheduled to be deported had committed non-violent one-time drugs offences.

‘The lessons from Windrush have not been learned. Lives are being ruined because we don’t remember our history.’

Savid Javid said all the convicts on the flight were ‘foreign national offenders’ who had ‘all received custodial sentences of 12 months or more’.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: ‘They are responsible for crimes like manslaughter, rape, dealing in class A drugs.

‘And it is absolutely right, when they have served their sentence, that we send them out of the country because they are not British nationals, they are not members of the Windrush generation, they are all foreign national offenders.’

Thought to be among the deportees are a 23-year-old man, who arrived in Britain aged five, jailed for 15 months for drug offences and a 40-year-old man jailed for seven years for a stabbing.

The court order covered anyone held in two detention centres close to Heathrow – Colnbrooke and Harmondsworth.

The judge granted the order without a court hearing following an urgent application on paper by Detention Action.

The charity argued that some of the detainees at the two Heathrow centres did not have a functioning mobile phone, following issues with an O2 phone mast in the area.

But the order did not apply to Brook House detention centre, close to Gatwick, although campaigners said detainees there had experienced similar problems.

According to Detention Action, around 56 people were being held in the two Heathrow detention centres.

It is not known exactly how many people were held in Brook House.

Under the UK Borders Act 2007, the Home Office must make a deportation order where a foreign national has been convicted of an offence and received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

This is subject to several exceptions, including where to do so would breach someone’s human rights or the UK’s obligations under the Refugee Convention.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said the flight had ‘forced’ families apart, adding that the deportees were ‘British in every meaningful way and if the law allows those people to be exiled, it needs to change.’

The flight sparked heated scenes in the House of Commons on Monday as Labour MPs pressed the Government on the matter.

A protest outside Downing Street later in the evening ended up with demonstrators blocking the roads around Parliament Square.