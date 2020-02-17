Home Office worker, 35, told police ‘I was being a perv’ after he was caught upskirting

A Home Office worker told police ‘I was being a perv’ when he was caught taking an upskirt photograph of a woman at Oxford Circus tube station, a court has heard.

Richard Thomas, 35, used his phone to secretly snap a woman’s underwear at the central London station in October last year, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

He was signed off work at the time and had developed a drinking problem and is alleged to have tried walking away when caught taking the photograph.

In court, he admitted upskirting and will be sentenced at a later date. He also admitted to having cannabis in his possession that day.

Describing the incident, Leila Nahaboo, prosecuting, said: ‘The victim initially thought it was a hand, but heard a click.

‘She challenged him about it and he was told by members of the public that he couldn’t do this. Thomas was asked to show what he’d done on his phone.

‘He said “I did not take a picture” and tried to walk off. Police intervened and asked what he had taken a photo of.

‘He said: “Her legs”. The officer asked why. He said, “I was being a perv”.

‘There was a video that showed the complainant’s legs up her skirt, where her knickers could be seen.

‘You can hear the challenge being made by the complainant and others.’

Thomas also had a small amount of cannabis on him, the court heard.

Kiran Chahal, defending, said Thomas had been signed off from work because of stress and had developed a drinking problem.

She said: ‘At the time of this incident he had been drinking to excess.

‘Drinking still today is playing a part in his life. He’s been binge drinking every week.

‘He has suffered a number of bereavements, close family members.

‘He is also expecting his first child with a person who he did not expect to plan a future with.

‘He has done something here out of character. He didn’t even recall meeting the officer who arrested him.

‘He was signed off sick from a job he has held since 2008 – a case worker at the Home Office.

‘This will have a devastating impact on his livelihood.

‘Working at the Home Office you have to go through security clearances.

‘There is no doubt in my mind this will have an impact on his prospects of continuing to work.’

Magistrate Chair Paul Brooks said: ‘We’re not going to sentence you today because we think it’s right the probation service prepare a pre-sentence report.’

Thomas, of Croydon, south London, admitted upskirting and possessing drugs.

He was granted unconditional bail ahead of sentence on March 11.