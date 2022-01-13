Homegrown candidates for the US Senate in Pennsylvania tout their roots as an invasion of the carpetbaggers.

Homegrown candidates for US Senate in Pennsylvania tout their roots as an invasion of the carpetbaggers.

HARRISBURG — Declaring oneself a “Pennsylvanian” may not have the same ring to it as declaring oneself a “fighter against socialists” or a “tough on China,” but it’s becoming a go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the country’s most competitive Senate races.

A wide-open race for the swing-state seat vacated by two-term Republican Sen. John McCain.

Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey has attracted affluent and well-connected transplants, which homers Jeff Bartos and George Bochetto are taking advantage of.

Bartos, a real estate investor from suburban Philadelphia, dismisses the newcomers as “political tourists” and emphasizes that he is a “lifelong Pennsylvanian” to his audience.

Bochetto, a Philadelphia lawyer who has lived in the city for 45 years, said his out-of-state opponents shouldn’t waste millions of dollars attempting to persuade voters that they are true Pennsylvanians.

In an interview, Bochetto said, “They should be honest about it and just flat out say, ‘Look, I haven’t lived in Pennsylvania and I’m not a citizen of Pennsylvania, but I’m coming in because there’s a provision in the Constitution that allows me to do so.”

“It’s all right.”

But why are you lying to me?”

Carla Sands, Mehmet Oz — the heart surgeon and host of TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show” — and others are spending millions.

“The Oz Show” — and David McCormick are on the air in Pennsylvania, vying for a Senate seat that is practically out of reach for Republicans fleeing the blue states.

It’s unclear whether carpetbaggery will be a major issue, or whether Pennsylvania’s Republican voters care how closely their elected officials are tied to the state in an increasingly nationalized political environment.

On Saturday, the candidates begin a multi-week tour of closed-door question-and-answer sessions with state Republican Party regional caucus members.

The party’s central caucus will be the first stop.

Richard Stewart, a central caucus co-chair, said, “Certainly, that’s going to be an issue for some people.”

“And we’ll see how serious the problem is.”

It is to Bartos.

He’s brought it up several times, most recently on Monday…

