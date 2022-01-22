Homelessness: ‘Homeless people, too, require access to the internet.’

Anyone who is in danger of losing their home must have access to the internet.

Vicky Spratt discovers how one charity is assisting in the fulfillment of that need.

Susan Sadler has been homeless on and off since her husband died in 2007.

The 61-year-old from Coventry has couchsurfed, slept for three weeks in a police station, and stayed in temporary housing.

She was in danger of losing her most recent social housing home three years ago, just when she needed it the most.

“I got breast cancer, lost my job as a care worker, and got into rent arrears, so the council was going to evict me,” she explains.

“It’s a terrifying situation because you have no idea where to turn.”

Susan’s story isn’t just an example of how easy it is to become homeless.

It also demonstrates that there are simple solutions to a problem that has become a problem for a large number of people in our society.

Susan couldn’t afford mobile phone data when she was threatened with eviction, facing an uncertain future and financial hardship.

“Because I was using the internet so much, my phone bill was going up – it was extortionate,” she explains.

Crisis assisted her by providing her with a tablet and pre-paid data so she could access online forms for her benefits, bank account, and – during the pandemic – attend Zoom and Microsoft Teams meetings about her housing options.

On a tablet, everything was much easier to do and see.

Crisis has now distributed 1,115 devices and SIM cards pre-loaded with 12 months of data and minutes to people experiencing homelessness across the country, including Susan.

“The tablet made it a lot less expensive.”

Susan says, “I’ve also been able to Zoom with family and friends, which makes me feel more connected.”

She avoided being evicted and becoming homeless once more thanks to the charity’s help.

It could have been a very different story if it hadn’t been for that assistance.

In today’s world, you can’t function without access to the internet.

Chris Hancock, Crisis Service Director, has spent 20 years working with homeless people and believes that the basics, such as having a tablet or smartphone with data, have become.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Homelessness: ‘Homeless people need the internet too’