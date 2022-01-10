Homeowners say the cladding crisis has evolved into a “building safety crisis,” and the government must do more.

Homeowners complain that the cladding crisis has evolved into a “building safety crisis,” and that the government must do more.

Michael Gove has given businesses until March to come up with a solution to assist leaseholders who are facing massive costs as a result of unsafe cladding.

Homeowners who are unable to sell their homes and are facing crippling bills as a result of the faulty cladding have urged the government to do more to assist those affected by the crisis.

It comes after Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said today that he’s “absolutely willing to use legal rules” to ensure that builders pay to remove unsafe cladding from buildings between 11 and 18 meters in height.

Mr Gove told MPs today in the Commons that the estimated £4 billion cost will be covered by developers with “balance sheets and big bucks.”

Thousands of leaseholders have faced significant financial hardship as a result of regulations enacted in the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people.

However, some homeowners have urged the government to extend any funding to those who are affected by fire safety issues other than cladding.

Reece Lipman, 32, is unable to sell the one-bed flat in which he owns a 25% stake due to concerns about its allegedly combustible cladding.

The filmmaker lives in a low-rise block of flats in Romford, East London, and believes that Mr Gove’s funding announcement is insufficient.

“We can’t move on with our lives,” Mr Lipman said.

We’ve been trying to sell since January of last year, when we discovered the building’s problems.

“Today’s announcement may put us in a better position for funding, but it’s critical to emphasize that the crisis is not just a cladding crisis.”

“Initial costs, a massive increase in insurance costs, compartmentalization, fire break issues, and timber balconies – none of these would be covered by government schemes.”

“It’s a tense, anxious, and worrying situation.”

“This is a building safety crisis, not a cladding crisis, and it hasn’t been for a long time.”

None of the problems will be solved until the government realizes there are issues beyond cladding.”

Mr Gove told the Commons that over the last three years, the UK’s largest housing developers “made profits of £16 billion,” and that these “significant sums” should be “devoted to ensuring the building safety crisis is addressed.”

Mr Gove’s predecessor was in office last year.

