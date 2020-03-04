Homes damaged, people hurt as tornado hits Nashville,…

March 3 – A tornado touched down in Nashville, Tennessee early on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Mt. Juliet Police department said http://bit.ly/2PIDNqP multiple homes were damaged and there were multiple injuries. Several people took to Twitter to say they were without power in the region. Some posted videos of lightning flashing across the sky.

Tennessee is one of 14 U.S. states that will vote on Tuesday in the contest to choose a Democratic nominee to stand against President Donald Trump in November. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru;)