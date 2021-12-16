Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida has been evacuated due to a possible ‘bomb threat.’

Homestead Air Reserve Base is being evacuated due to a possible ‘bomb threat.’

According to reports, the Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

The base confirmed that the area was being evacuated due to an “abundance of caution,” but provided no further details about the threat.

“HARB evacuated personnel from base due to an ongoing incident out of an abundance of caution,” the base said in a tweet on Wednesday night.

Authorities have not confirmed that there is an active bomb threat, according to several Twitter users.

The airbase is in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Police in Miami-Dade confirmed that they were directing traffic in the area as an incident unfolded, but they were unsure of the details.

On Twitter, the department stated, “We are currently assisting @Homestead_ARB with traffic control in the surrounding areas.”

“Please avoid the area between SW 288 St and SW 312 St between SW 137 Ave and Waterstone Blvd.

“Please stay inside your homes, residents of this area.”

For more information, go to @Homestead_ARB.”

There will be more to come…

