‘Hometown Table’ response from Devlet Bahçeli to Akşener

IYİ Party Chairman Meral Akşener, calling for the political party leaders, said, “We need to gather around a table, run a common mind. Let’s call it” Hometown Table “. Food access and security will be important. Agriculture production will be important. The world will shrink. I think that in such an environment, cooperation will be important against abroad, “he said. Akşener’s reaction came from MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli.

‘EVERY STEP IS FUZULI AND FALSOL’

Bahceli, ” Political reconciliation points and expresses the beauty of devotion to the truth. Of course, accuracy is not enough alone. Politics is true, time is wrong; time is right, politics is wrong. The important thing is that both are right -eous-straight. Otherwise, every step is superfluous and spinning. ”

‘BODOSING HAS JUMPED’

Stating that a literature of literature, which is spoken by the wrong politics at the wrong time, is on the agenda, Bahçeli said, “The familiar and disadvantaged foci have jumped into the body of IP’s proposal to set up a“ Hometown Table ”. However, a broken, tripod table has already been established. The disclosures and confessions of the HDP / PKK related to the IP and the search of the İP for intermediaries by sending intermediaries to the HDP proved for a long time who did not need much effort. The invitees to the table are after their food menu. Table; it is a fairy tale, it is reading maval. ”

‘HUMAN HEALTH IS OVER RISK’

‘With a garden,’ Takur tukur sat on the swinging table. Though crowded tables are dangerous in these Coronavirus days, they are extremely risky in terms of human health. I think the bidders will have thoughtlessly talked that they have not considered human and community health much. ”

‘TURKEY IS NO NEED FOR SUCH DAMAGE TABLE’

Bahçeli, who says that the Nationalist Movement Party takes those who are in a hurry to set up a crippled table seriously is a raw dream, they say “Hometown Table”, but they impose a diet of poison to the country and the nation. There is no sane and heartbeat person who will respect this. Turkey has no need for such a damaged table. This attempt is delusional. It is impossible for the Turkish nation to value tables and bad playmakers. Let them look at their jobs, sit down with their spotted partners, let them do the fist nonstop, somehow no intermediaries, let them talk directly. If their hearts are enough, let them explain the bargains they made in the back doors. Let them tell you how the PKK was drawn to the table, with which suggestions they were trapped, how they were persuaded. The Nationalist Movement Party and Cumhur Alliance are in the hearts, not on the table. ”