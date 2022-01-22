Homicide is the leading cause of death among children in Baltimore, according to the report.

Homicide is the leading cause of death for Baltimore children, according to the report.

BALTIMORE — According to a Baltimore government report, homicide was the leading cause of “unexpected or unusual” death for children in recent years in Maryland’s largest city.

According to The Baltimore Sun, homicides were responsible for 69 of the 208 such deaths among children under the age of 18 in the city over a five-year period ending in 2020.

The city’s health department led the creation of the Child Fatality Task Report, which also outlines efforts to reduce fatalities.

In comparison to 2011-15, when there were 236 “unexpected or unusual” child fatalities, the number of “unexpected or unusual” child fatalities was lower.

“We continue to lose far too many of our young people to violence and neglect as a city.”

The report and its recommendations “tie directly into our shared vision for equity throughout our city,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement, adding that “these are children and teenagers who will never be able to grow up and realize their full potential.”

According to the latest report, 85% of the children who died were non-Hispanic Black residents, compared to 62% of Baltimore’s overall population.

There were also 60 sleep-related deaths and 40 accidents, including drownings, car accidents, and unintentional shootings.

The city already has a plan in place to reduce the number of deaths caused by sudden infant death syndrome.

Scott has stated that new federal funds will be used to expand violence prevention efforts.

Goals to support parents dealing with drug use and to prioritize health care agencies and providers in preventing fatalities are also highlighted in the report.