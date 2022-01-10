Honda drivers are affected by a car malfunction that resets the clocks back 20 years.

Honda drivers are being affected by a car malfunction that causes the clocks to be reset by 20 years.

Honda owners are dealing with a “mini-Y2K” after the dashboard clocks on some vehicles malfunctioned and reset to January 1, 2002.

The mysterious issue affecting Honda vehicles sold in the United Kingdom and the United States between 2004 and 2012 has yet to be identified.

In the days following January 1, 2022, dozens of Honda owners expressed their concerns on online forums.

On New Year’s Day, 2002, they were perplexed as to why their dashboard clocks had been reset to 00:00.

“Today I drove to work,” wrote Chris Callopy on the Ridgeline Owners Club forum.

The year is 2002, and the clock is set to the first day of the year.

“The time is messed up.”

“Same problem on my 2011 RTL,” adds poster VitaliyKuku.

Hundreds of drivers had come forward to detail their experiences with the issue via Twitter, Facebook, and motoring forums within hours.

Others have pointed out that the bug has caused in-car navigation systems to display incorrect arrival times.

“This is extremely annoying to say the least,” Sandie, a Honda CR-V 2007 owner from Scotland, told The Sun.

She added that the sat nav issue will not be resolved until the dashboard clock problem is resolved.

“You can’t change the time because the GPS satellite changes it for you,” Sandie said, declining to reveal her surname.

“The sat nav insists on telling me I’ll arrive at 00:24 on a 24-minute journey!”

“We have just received some more information regarding this and were advised that the Honda technical department are currently working on this,” a Honda UK spokesperson told the Honda CR-V Owners Club forum.

“As soon as a fix for this issue is available, Honda authorized dealers will be notified and will be able to assist.”

“Any updates should be sought from your local Honda authorised dealer, as they will have the most up-to-date information on this and will be able to assist once the fix is released.”

Meanwhile, Honda US claims that the problem will resolve itself in August 2022, but there is no solution until then.

“We have escalated the NAVI Clock Issue to our Engineering Team, and they have informed us that you will experience issues from January 2022 through August 2022, after which it will auto-correct,” a spokesperson said.

“Please know that we will continue to monitor this and will notify you if a solution is available before then.”

