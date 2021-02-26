Honduras approves use of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

TEGUCIGALPA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Honduras has approved the emergency use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the Central American country, the head of the Sanitary Regulation Agency, Francis Contreras, said on Wednesday.

“After carrying out the technical evaluation of the documentation, the authorization for Emergency Use in Honduras has been granted for the Gam-COVID-Vac (SPUTNIK-V) vaccine,” the agency said in a statement released on social media.

Hondurans can have “the peace of mind that this decision is based on … emergency use authorizations issued by regional regulatory authorities,” including in Argentina and Mexico, and on “numerous publications of recognized scientific prestige,” the agency said.

The decision came after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez issued a decree on Feb. 21 to allow the direct purchase of vaccines.

The decree was issued following constant changes in vaccine delivery dates by international vaccine supply mechanism COVAX, which led the Honduran government to make a formal complaint.

Honduras has reported 166,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic here in March 2020, and 4,040 deaths from the disease. Enditem