Honeywell donates 2 mln USD in supplies to combat epidemic

SHANGHAI, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell said Tuesday it has donated 2 million U.S. dollars worth of supplies including masks and air purifiers to support the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Among the donations, 500,000 KN95 masks were delivered to Wuhan on Feb. 2, which would be provided to people who needed them most in the city, the epicenter of the epidemic.

A total of 3,000 air purifiers have been donated to hospitals across Hubei Province, to help improve air quality and create a better environment in those hospitals.

The company also donated fire and security systems to the public health clinical center of Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shannxi Province.

“As a company that has been deeply rooted in China for so many years, Honeywell is fulfilling its responsibility and is joining this cause. I sincerely hope that we can defeat coronavirus soon,” said Scott Zhang, president of Honeywell China.