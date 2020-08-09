Hong Kong alliance calls for unity to fight COVID-19, revive economy

HONG KONG, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — An alliance jointly established by 42 Hong Kong political groups, social organizations and business chambers on Sunday appealed to the whole society to set aside differences and make concerted efforts to fight COVID-19 and support the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government in leading Hong Kong out of difficulties.

Martin Liao Cheung-kong, convener of pro-establishment Legislative Council (LegCo) members, put forward four points of consensus and hope in a joint statement on behalf of the alliance, which are giving top priority to anti-epidemic fight, reviving economy and helping people in need, pushing for reforms, and putting aside disputes.

Given the increasing public health risks and a worsening economy, the alliance supports the decision of the HKSAR government to postpone the LegCo election and will help focus on anti-disease work in a bid to overcome the difficult time along with Hong Kong residents, the alliance said in the statement.

Starry Lee Wai-king, chairwoman of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, said the most urgent task for the HKSAR government is to rein in the epidemic and create a stable environment for Hong Kong to recover from the double blows from the social unrest last year and COVID-19.

Ng Chau-pei, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, said that it has been a consensus of the whole society and the common voice of Hong Kong residents to control the coronavirus spread and push the economy back on track.

Members of the alliance include Hong Kong Community Anti-Coronavirus Link, Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers, Hong Kong United Youth Association, and Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, among others. Enditem