Hong Kong court rejects appeals of riot participants over jail terms

17 SHARES Share Tweet

The High Court of Hong Kong on Wednesday rejected the appeals of three men jailed for participating in a riot four years ago over their jail terms.

The Court of Appeal of the High Court of Hong Kong ruled against Leung Tin-kei, Lo Kin-man and Wong Ka-kui, who, along with hundreds of rioters, clashed with the police in Mong Kok in February 2016, leaving more than 100 people injured, most of whom were police officers.

In June 2018, Leung was sentenced to six years in prison, and Lo was given a seven-year sentence. Wong was sentenced to three years and a half in jail.

The court said the judge guided the jury correctly and quoted the appropriate sentencing principle and the jail terms were not manifestly excessive given the severity of the offense.

Chief Judge of the High Court Jeremy Poon Shiu-chor said rioting is a very serious offense and Leung’s personal belief of so-called protecting local culture cannot be a mitigating factor.