Hong Kong has imposed a travel ban on British citizens due to an increase in omicron cases.

As the number of cases of omicron increases, Hong Kong has imposed a travel ban on British citizens.

As part of a ‘zero-Covid policy,’ Hong Kong has decided to prohibit flights from the United Kingdom and seven other countries from entering the city.

After implementing new covid measures to combat the spread of omicron, Hong Kong has become the latest location to prohibit flights from the United Kingdom.

As part of the city’s new rules, eight countries will be barred from flying into Hong Kong for two weeks beginning January 8.

Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, Pakistan, the Philippines, France, and India are among the eight countries where travel is prohibited.

Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s leader, announced the travel restrictions as authorities searched the entire city for the contacts of a Covid-19 patient, a 42-year-old man who tested positive for the omicron variant.

He is the first person on the island to be infected from an unknown source in almost three months.

“Hong Kong has been taking very stringent measures to guard against case importation with the goal of maintaining zero local infection,” Ms Lam previously stated.

“In the face of Omicron’s ferocious assault, we must be even more vigilant.”