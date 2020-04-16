Hong Kong launches website to promote national security education

China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) launched a website to promote national security education on Wednesday, which marks the fifth National Security Education Day.

Put online at 10:00 a.m. local time, the website, nsedhk.com, shows the significance of national security with text introduction, online galleries, video speeches and a Q&A game.

Safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests is the common obligation of all Chinese people including Hong Kong compatriots, and the HKSAR Chief Executive and government shall unite and lead people from all walks of life in Hong Kong to fulfill this constitutional responsibility, according to the website.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress passed the National Security Law in 2015, declaring April 15 a day for raising awareness of national security among the public.

Social unrest and the epidemic in Hong Kong have seriously threatened national security and social stability in recent years, which shows the importance and urgency of carrying out national security education, said Tung Chee-hwa, vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Echoing Tung’s remarks, Leung Chun-ying, also vice chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, said it is necessary to strengthen national security education as Hong Kong residents’ consciousness of the state was still weak.

As an open, free and internationalized place with a high degree of autonomy, the HKSAR is also the country’s weak point in national security, Leung said, saying Hong Kong’s opposition figures have become a pawn used by some Western countries in their rivalries with China.

The website, officially named National Security Education Day 2020, was launched by the Hong Kong Policy Research Institute, with the HKSAR government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR as support organizers.

The institute hosted seminars on the National Security Education Day in the past two years and held a gallery on national security in April 2019, which helped Hong Kong residents improve their understanding that the region’s stability and prosperity are closely linked with national security.

An essay competition will also be held, in which contestants write about their understanding on national security and the peace in Hong Kong amid the COVID-19 epidemic.