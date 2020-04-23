Hong Kong police arrest 3 men for illegal possession of guns

Hong Kong police said on Tuesday that three men were arrested for illegally possessing arms and ammunition during a recent operation.

Police officers from organized crime and triad bureau seized five replica firearms, 26 empty bullet casings, three gun parts, six pepper sprayers, one silencer and three military night-vision goggles after raiding on 11 apartments on Monday.

Such firearms and parts could become highly lethal weapons after modification, the police said, adding that more offenders could be arrested.

According to Hong Kong regulations, people convicted of possession of arms and ammunition without a license face up to 14-year imprisonment and a fine of 100,000 Hong Kong dollars (12,900 U.S. dollars).