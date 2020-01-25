Hong Kong police make 4 arrests for explosion in December

HONG KONG, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong police have arrested another four suspects involved in an explosion last month in Tuen Mun and seized weapons from imitation firearms to bows and arrows that threaten public security.

Three men and one woman were under arrest for offenses including conspiracy to manufacture explosives and possession of offensive weapon, Chief Inspector Lo Chung-wong of the Organized Crime and Triad Bureau said at a press briefing on Friday.

The police believe the suspects, including a retiree and a programmer, provided financial and professional support for the explosion case and discussed attack plans with people arrested last month, Lo said.

On Dec. 14, the police arrested three men suspected of testing explosives at an out-of-the-way place in Tuen Mun, seizing explosives and remote controllers, which could be used for possible attacks in processions and assemblies.

Lo said the police also seized offensive weapons including 29 signal flares, three imitation firearms and bows and arrows during the operation on Friday and those weapons could be used to create chaos and cause injuries to residents in public events.

In Hong Kong, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or property is a serious offence which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.