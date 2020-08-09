Hong Kong political groups support NPC Standing Committee in deciding on continued operation of LegCo

HONG KONG, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong political groups have expressed support for the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) in making a decision for the sixth Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to continue operation.

To decide on the HKSAR LegCo matter by the NPC Standing Committee is a power entrusted by the Constitution and the Basic Law, and such arrangement takes into account the situation in Hong Kong and will ensure the normal legislative operation and orderly social and economic development in Hong Kong, they said.

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) said in a statement that the LegCo vacancy for the next year is an important constitutional issue that concerns Hong Kong’s overall interests and people’s well-being.

As the Basic Law does not stipulate solutions to the matter, it is necessary and proper for the NPC Standing Committee to decide on the solutions at the constitutional level, the DAB said.

The DAB said it believes the upcoming decision will ensure the effective operation of the LegCo in the coming year and lay the foundation for Hong Kong to fight the epidemic, revive the economy and improve people’s livelihood.

Ng Chau-pei, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions, expressed gratitude for the central authorities’ understanding on and support for the postponement of the LegCo election due to the COVID-19 outbreak and believed the NPC Standing Committee will make a legitimate and fair decision that gives priority to the lives and health of Hong Kong residents.

The Business and Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong (BPA) said the decision can only be made by the NPC Standing Committee as the HKSAR government is unable to address the LegCo vacancy itself.

A timely decision by the NPC Standing Committee is necessary to ensure the normal operation of the society and the administration of the HKSAR government, as well as the continued prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, the BPA said.

The Liberal Party of Hong Kong also supported the postponement of the LegCo election to safeguard public health and ensure a fair election, and said the decision of the NPC Standing Committee will ensure the normal operation of the HKSAR LegCo and the government, and not affect the Hong Kong society and its economy. Enditem