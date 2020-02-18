Hong Kong population rises 0.2 pct to over 7.5 mln

HONG KONG, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s population has increased 14,200 to over 7.5 million by the end of 2019, up 0.2 percent compared to one year ago.

The Census and Statistics Department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government released the statistics on Tuesday and said it was a provisional estimate. The revised figure will be released six months later.

Population increase comprises natural increase and net movement of Hong Kong residents.

According to the department, the natural increase of the population from end-2018 to end-2019 amounted to 4,300 and over the same period, there was a net movement of 9,900 people.

The Hong Kong population is measured by the combined “Usual Residents” and “Mobile Residents”. Among the total population at end-2019, over 7.3 million were “Usual Residents” and 197,200 were “Mobile Residents”.