Hong Kong reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, March 5 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking its total tally to 11,066.

The new cases included eight local infections, of which four had an unknown origin. The three imported cases were from the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the CHP.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, 220 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in public hospitals and the community treatment facility at AsiaWorld-Expo, and 13 patients are in critical condition. Enditem