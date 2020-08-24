Hong Kong reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 4,682 in total

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,682.

The newly-reported cases included six imported cases and 19 local infections, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, told a media briefing.

Among the local cases, 11 were related to previously confirmed cases and the sources of the remaining eight cases were unknown.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, 536 patients are still hospitalized, including 26 in critical condition. The accumulated number of related deaths rose to 77.