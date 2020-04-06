Hong Kong reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, 890 in total

HONG KONG, April 5 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center of Health Protection (CHP) reported on Sunday 28 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Hong Kong to 890.

The new cases involve 11 females and 17 males aged between 16 and 64 years old, Head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan said at a daily press briefing.

Out of the new cases, 23 had travel history during the incubation period, including 12 students who had been studying overseas. Among the five local infections, three were related to the bar clusters, Chuang said.

According to Lau Ka-hin, chief manager of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, 20 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery in the past 24 hours, and so far 205 confirmed cases and one probable case have been cured and discharged from hospital.

As of Sunday noon, 653 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are being treated in isolation at 14 hospitals across Hong Kong, including 11 in critical condition.