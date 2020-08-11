Hong Kong reports 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 4,181 in total

HONG KONG, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 33 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 4,181.

The newly reported cases, including one imported case and 32 local infections. Among the local cases, 17 are related to previously confirmed cases, mostly clusters concerning gatherings of families, Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch, told a media briefing.

When asked if the epidemic has peaked, Chuang said, although the number of new cases has decreased from previous days, there are still more than 50 preliminary positive cases and the daily number may fluctuate.

She also noted that the route of transmission of 15 local cases reported Tuesday were unknown, indicating there was silent transmission in the community.

Sara Ho, a chief manager of Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, said at the briefing that as of 9:00 a.m. local time Tuesday, 3,052 patients with confirmed infection have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, while 988 patients are hospitalized, including 32 in critical condition and 61 in serious condition.

The number of deaths rose to 58, Ho said.

Ho added that the current occupancy rates of negative pressure rooms and isolation beds in public hospitals are 74 percent and 65 percent respectively. Enditem