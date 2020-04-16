Hong Kong reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1,016 in total

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported four additional confirmed cases of the COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of the confirmed cases in the region to 1,016.

The new cases involve three males and one female aged between 22 and 60 years old, Head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan told a daily press briefing.

All of them had overseas travel history including Britain, the Netherlands and Morocco during the incubation period. One is a student studying abroad.

The CHP is doing epidemiological investigations and relevant contact tracing on the confirmed cases.

The CHP urged members of the public to maintain an appropriate social distance with other people as far as possible in their daily lives. In particular, they should go out less and avoid social activities such as meals or other gatherings to reduce the chance of contacting infected persons, who may not present any symptoms, and minimize the risk of outbreak clusters emerging in the community.

According to Hong Kong’s Hospital Authority, as of Wednesday noon 459 patients who had COVID-19 confirmed or probable infections have been discharged from hospital upon recovery.