Hong Kong reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 453 in total

Hong Kong’s Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported 43 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in Hong Kong to 453.

The 43 new cases involve 18 males and 25 females aged between 18 and 78. Among them 29 people had travel history during the incubation period, including 10 students who had been studying overseas, Head of the CHP’s Communicable Disease Branch Chuang Shuk-kwan told a daily press briefing.

For the rest 14 confirmed patients who had no travel history, 12 were linked to four bars all managed by one company, which has reported 16 confirmed cases among its members.

Under Secretary for Food and Health Chui Tak-yi urged all those who are under quarantine not to challenge the law, as a total of 35 people have been sent to quarantine centers by Wednesday for breaching the compulsory quarantine order and leaving dwellings without permission.

To contain the spread of the disease, China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government has taken new arrangements for media activities starting from Thursday, including changing the places for holding press conferences and limiting the number of media attendees to keep distance among journalists.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health has set up a temporary specimen collection center at the AsiaWorld-Expo, located near Hong Kong International Airport, to speed up the collection of specimen of inbound travelers from overseas for COVID-19 testing.